Profile of new Minority Chief Whip, Kwame Governs Agbodza

Kwame Governs Agbodza has been appointed the Chief Whip for the opposition side in parliament and will be deputised by Banda Member of Parliament, Ahmed Ibrahim, and Ada legislator, Comfort Doyo Ghansah respectively.

Kwame Agbodza replaces the Member of Parliament for Asawase in the Ashanti Region, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka.



This was contained in a letter to the Speaker of Parliament by the National Democratic Congress as Parliament is expected to converge back to the house on February 7.



Following his new role, Ghanaweb gives a profile on Ghanaweb;



Kwame Governs Agbodza born September 22 1973 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the sixth, Seventh and eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Adaklu Constituency in the Volta Region on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.



He obtained a Post Graduate Diploma in Architecture from the University of Westminster, a Diploma in Architecture from the University of East London,a B.S.C. in Architecture from KNUST. A chartered architect from the Ghana Institute of Architects and the Royal Institute of British Architects.

Kwame Governs Agbodza has been the Managing Director of SouthWorld Technical Services from 1999 till date, the C.E.O of Architect Co Partners since 2010 as well as the C.E.O of Kay and Partners since 2012 to date.



The vociferous Adaklu lawmaker is known for his punctuality on the floor of Parliament and is an advocate for time consciousness on the part of his colleague lawmakers to serve as an example to their constituents.



He has variously received commendations from both the former Speaker of Parliament, Prof Aaron Michael Oquaye and the current Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin for his punctuality to parliamentary duties.



Kwame Agbodza is currently the Ranking Member on the Roads and Transport committee and is also a member of the Science, Environment and Technology Committee of Parliament.



