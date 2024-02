Profile of new finance minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam

Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam was a Minister of State in charge of Finance

Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, a Member of Parliament (MP) for Karaga, is set to replace Ken Ofori-Atta as the next finance minister.

His nomination for the role was announced on February 14, 2024, as President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo made changes in his government.



Ofori-Atta's exit is the major highlight of the changes which has seen other veteran politicians like Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, Isaac Amoako-Atta and Dan Kweku Botwe all exiting the government ahead of the 2024 general elections.



Amin Adam is one of the few appointees who served in the erstwhile John Agyekum Kufuor government. He held a deputy ministerial portfolio as far back as 2005.



So, who is the incoming finance minister?



GhanaWeb presents his profile as published on the finance ministry website

Before assuming his role as the Minister of State, Hon. Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam was the Deputy Minister for Energy responsible for the Petroleum Sector.



He was appointed as the Deputy Regional Minister for the Northern Region in 2005.



Hon. Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam has worked extensively on extractive industries and resource management as a university lecturer, advisor on resource governance, and campaigner for transparency in resource management around the globe.



Prior to his role as the Deputy Minister for Energy, he was the Founder and Executive Director of the Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP). He also worked in other Public and Private organizations as an Energy Policy Analyst at the Ministry of Energy in Ghana, Commissioner of Ghana Public Utilities Regulatory Commission, and the Africa Coordinator of extractives industries in Ibis, amongst many other positions.

Hon. Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam was educated at the Northern School of Business from 1988 to 1990. He holds a Ph.D. in Petroleum Economics from the Centre for Energy, Petroleum & Mineral Law, and Policy (CEPMLP) of the University of Dundee in the UK specializing in Petroleum fiscal policy in resource–led economies and resource governance.



He also has an MPhil (Economics) and a B.A (Hons) Economics from the University of Cape Coast. He is also a fellow of the Institute of Certified Economists of Ghana (ICEG).



He has undertaken professional development training at Colombia University, the University of Texas at Austin, and Harvard University in the US. He is chairman of Ghana’s National Energy Transition Committee, chairman of the Gold for Oil Initiative and Chairman of the New Producers Group (a group of new oil and gas-producing countries in the World).