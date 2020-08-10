General News

Profiling market traders will tackle poor sanitation in Accra - MCE

MCE for Korle-Klottey Municipal Assembly, Samuel Nii Adjei Tawiah

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly, Samuel Nii Adjei Tawiah, has revealed that the ongoing profiling of traders in the various municipality markets will help tackle the issues of poor sanitation in the capital.

Mr. Adjei Tawiah has therefore encouraged traders in the various markets to pay their monthly dues and rent to aid the assemblies in its service delivery.



“In this assembly, we are profiling everybody that works in the market and the transport stations. It is costing us a lot of money… every person that sells at the market is being profiled,” he told GhanaWeb.



Adding that the project will help clean Accra and also “put the required structures in place to collect monies (dues)” to pay for the sanitation services.



Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb, the MCE noted that “the assemblies are working very hard but they need a lot of money to do the work”.



“The assemblies have been working to maintain the markets… they (traders) demand security among others but most of them don’t want to pay. If you tell them to even pay GH¢30 monthly to the assembly they don’t want to do it,” Mr. Adjei Tawiah lamented.

Poor sanitation has been a major challenge in the Greater Accra Region. The capital has been engulfed with filth generated by individuals and business operators who indiscriminately dump refuse at inappropriate places.



According to Mr. Adjei Tawiah, “a lot of people are selling on the streets… they just leave they generated refuse on the streets”, it takes the efforts of the assemblies to clear the heap of rubbish on daily bases at their own expense.



He revealed that the Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly has completed the profiling of market traders in Odo, Adabraka, Osu, and the Abuja market.



Mr. Adjei Tawiah added that at the end of the exercise, the assembly will have the details of all traders and also launch an exercise to clear hawkers from the streets.

