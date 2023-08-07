Programme to promote patronage of Tilapia and Catfish launched in Accra

File photo

The Ghana Aquaculture Association in collaboration with its development partners has launched National Tilapia and Catfish Friday in Accra to promote the marketing and consumption of tilapia and catfish in the country.

Deputy Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Moses Anim who launched the programme urged Ghanaians to consume more tilapia and catfish since they are highly nutritious.



He identified aquaculture as a very critical sub-sector and a viable alternative to replenishing the marine space stock. He emphasized the need for government to implement all the management measures to replenish the stock which has dwindled over the years.



This, he said, can be achieved through deeper discipline.

The National Organizer of Ghana Aquaculture Association, Francis De Heer underscored the importance of fish consumption to human health and encouraged Ghanaians to take in more fish. He said the Association is working around the clock to export more tilapia and catfish to the neighbouring countries to earn the country more foreign exchange.



The Vice President of Traditional Caterers Association, Shilla Naa Ayeele Annan lamented the high cost of tilapia and catfish which is affecting businesses and urged the Association to do something about the price to enable its members to stay in business.