Project HOPE donates to flood victims and Municipal Hospital in Ketu South

Project HOPE donated some relief items to flood victims and the Ketu South District Hospital

Source: Albert Gooddays, Contributor

Project HOPE, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) has donated some essential items to victims of the dam spillage in the Ketu South district.

The team also donated items to the Ketu South District Hospital.



The items included sanitary pads, face masks, sachet water, drugs, and water purifying tablets among others.



Professor Dr. Grace Ayensu-Dankwah, the Country Director for the NGO who led the delegation to make the donations stated that their gesture formed part of their corporate social responsibilities as her NGO was poised to support the victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage and the health workers in the hospital.



She emphasized the advocacy and drive by the Member of Parliament for Ketu South Constituency, Dzifa Abla Gomashie in handling the flood situations in Ketu South.



She indicated that the MP's resilience during those challenging times was the motivation behind the donation.



She however commended the hospital and its management for their ability to curb the health challenges of the people with support from the MP.

Abla Dzifa Gomashie who received the items on behalf of the victims and the hospital expressed her gratitude to the NGO for their significant contribution to the welfare of the people in her constituency after the Akosombo Dam spillage.



She mentioned that their support would go a long way to address a few health needs of the flood victims and health workers in the hospital.



Dr. Makafui Dzakpasu, the Medical Superintendent of the hospital, also expressed his gratitude to Project Hope for the donation and gave the assurance that the drugs would be put to good use.



He also lauded the efforts of the MP for extending supportive hands to the hospital over the years.



Dr. Dzakpasu called on individuals, and organizations to keep supporting them.