Prolong Erection: Here is what you need to know about Priapism

Imagine having to deal with a penile erection for a prolong period of time without any sexual stimulation as a man.

It comes with anguish, discomfort and oftentimes, it disrupts the urinary tracts and prevents you from passing urine.



While it may seem like a reserved medical condition, priapism can have significant implications for those affected, impacting their physical health, psychological well-being, and quality of life.



Despite its relatively low prevalence compared to other medical conditions, the seriousness of priapism cannot be overstated, as it requires prompt medical attention to prevent potential complications such as tissue damage and erectile dysfunction or at worst the loss of life.



This is the condition most men with sickle cell disease have to go through. This is because blood out of the penis during erection is blocked by sickled red blood cells, thereby causing the prolonged erection of the penis.



This condition, if not treated on time, can lead to permanent damage to the penis and erectile dysfunction if not treated promptly.

An academic research by Van Der, Horst et al, (2003), explains priapism as the persisting, painful and abnormal swelling of the penis that can occur without any sexual stimulation and which does not subside after sexual intercourse or masturbation.



During priapism the blood, according to the report, continues to accumulate in the cavernous sinusoids (body of the penis) and, in time, results in painful erection.



Prolonged erection lasting more than 24 to 48 hours may result in varying extents of irreversible fibrosis with destruction of the erectile tissue and subsequently in permanent erectile dysfunction



Why do men with sickle cell disease suffer this condition



The World Health Organisation defines Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) as a genetic condition due to a haemoglobin disorder inheritance of mutant haemoglobin genes from both parents.

This means that a person with sickle cell disease does not have normal blood cells which are round and flexible. What happens is that such persons have their red blood cells form a crescent-like shape just like a sickle.



With this, men living with SCD are more likely to have priapism. Apart from men who take in other drugs for prolonged sexual drive.



Because of the condition of the red blood cell, when a man with SCD gets an erection, it becomes difficult for the blood to flow in and out of the penis. By this, the longer it stays in the penis, results in priapism.



Treatment



There are various treatments available to persons who suffer priapism. These treatments include; the application of cold lotion, and seduction of sexual desire using drugs like potassium bromide, a report by the National Library of Medicine stated.

If the conventional methods fail, a surgical procedure is initiated. The aim of surgical treatment is to provide a shunt between the tissue of the penis and the vein so that the obstructed blood cells are bypassed.



Appropriate treatment of priapism varies, depending on whether the patient has low-flow or high-flow priapism. In either case, a prompt intervention is warranted to prevent long term erectile dysfunction.



