Prominent pastors, Christian leaders pray against 'abominable' LGBTQI+ on Sunday

The One Day Prayer Rally on LGBTQ+ is being organised by Christian groups in the country

Ecumenical bodies made up of Christian leaders in the country have scheduled Sunday, March 21, 2021, to hold a One Day National Prayer Rally against LGBTQI+.

The event which is to be held under the theme: “Homosexuality; A Detestable Sin to God” is being spearheaded by the Christian Council of Ghana, the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council, the Ghana Catholic Bishop Conference, the National Association of Charismatic and the Christian Churches as well as other Christian bodies.



In an interview with Asaase Radio monitored by GhanaWeb, chairman of the Christian Council, Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo indicated that leaders of the Christian faith will also use the event to outline measures to address the issue of LGBTQI+ in the country.



“We are inviting the press to come to the rally, that is where we will roll out what is coming up, the follow up to the statements, rally, people and institutions we are engaging will all be laid out,” he said.



“We should all continue to speak against it, it is not something that should be entertained and we are saying that the act is abominable but the people, we love them and so when they come up, we have every chance and opportunity to make ourselves available to help them come out of it.”



Explaining the motivation behind the rally, Dr Boafo explained that homosexuality is not in tandem with Christian teachings and Ghanaian culture.

“And it is not any hate speech against any individual or groups that are involved but we are saying our cultural setting, our traditions, our Christian principles are against it and it shouldn’t be allowed and it is against human principles,” he noted.



The venue for the event being organised in collaboration with the National Coalition for Proper Human and Sexual Rights and Family Values is the Church of Pentecost, Burma Camp Worship Centre in Accra.



Some big names who are expected to grace the event include President of the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference, Most Rev Philip Naameh, founder of Action Chapel International Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, founder of Lighthouse Chapel Dag Heward-Mills.



Also representing are the Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church, Most Rev Paul Boafo and the President of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council Rev Prof Paul Frimpong Manso.