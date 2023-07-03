60
Promising 2021 KETASCO NSMQ finalist dies after reportedly being poisoned

James Ketasco 2021 NSMQ finalist, James Lutterodt

Mon, 3 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

One of the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) finalists from the Keta Senior High School (KETASCO), James Lutterodt, has been reported dead after falling victim to suspected food poisoning.

The sad news of the passing of James Lutterodt was contained in a report by graphiconline.com.

The talented and ambitious 19-year-old student; James, was part of the remarkable KETASCO 2021 team that made it to the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) finals.

Although no information has been obtained from the family yet, sources close to the deceased say he died of an alleged food poisoning.

The source also added that the deceased was due to travel after gaining admission to Howard University in the United States.

