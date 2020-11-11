Promote Ghana’s image at your duty posts – Akufo-Addo urges 4 new envoys

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has charged four newly-appointed Ghanaian envoys to do all within their power to preserve and promote the image of Ghana in the various countries where they are headed for their tour of duty on behalf of Ghana.

President Akufo-Addo made the call after he administered the Oaths of Allegiance, Office and Secrecy to the High Commissioner and three Ambassadors at the Jubilee House today, Wednesday, 11 November 2020.



"Your role is three-fold; diplomatic, ceremonial and administrative."



“You must, however, bear in mind that in all of this, you have the onerous responsibility of preserving and promoting the image of a country whose reputation among the comity of nations is high."



“You represent a country that as a result of the commendable conduct of the Ghanaian people is regarded as one of the most stable on the continent, a beacon of democracy, which is governed by the rule of law and respect for individual liberties, human rights and the principles of democratic accountability", President Akufo-Addo said.



The New Envoys



The new envoys include Alexander Grant Ntrakwa, Ghana's High Commissioner to Zimbabwe; Philbert Johnson, Ghana's first Resident Ambassador to the Republic of Austria; Mohammed Adam, Ghana's Ambassador to the Kingdom of Spain; and Eric Owusu Boateng, Ghana's Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Response of Envoys



In response to the charge of the President on behalf of his colleagues, Ambassador Mohammed Adam noted that they are mindful of the weight of the work entrusted to them and they will seek to place their experiences and expertise at the service of the nation in their various countries of destination.



"As eloquently articulated by Jack Lee, an American public servant, that: ‘There is no higher calling in terms of a carrier than public service which is the chance to make a difference in people’s lives and the world’, today, we feel the weight of these words and expectations of our mentors", Ambassador Mohammed Adam said.



Appointment of Ambassadors



The swearing-in of the four new envoys by President Akufo-Addo is the 11th time that the President is carrying out the duty of presenting credentials to newly-appointed High Commissioners and Ambassadors in accordance with Article 74, clause 1 of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic, to safeguard and promote the image of the country outside its shores.