Promote better professions instead of slay queens - Media told

A KNUST graduate and NABCO beneficiary, Betty Agyei suggests that the media should throw more light on careers like engineering, teaching instead of celebrities and 'slay queens.’

According to her, it will help the young ones make a better career choice. Speaking on the rise of socialites, she told DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa that most often, the celebrities live a fake lifestyle which will not help the next generation.



"I blame the media too because we don't appreciate the doctor going about saving lives. We rather talk about our so-called celebrities and the slay queens. I believe if we project the doctors, engineers by honouring them, the children will appreciate such professions,” Betty said.



Also, she believes that once the spotlight is put on other professions, the youth can make better career choices.

"I'll encourage the media to throw more light on our teachers, etc. A six-year-old does not know a doctor unless they have one in their family,” she added.



Watch the full interview below.



