Promote girl child education - Speaker Bagbin urges Yaluvi-Lokukope queen mother

Ghana's Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin

Source: Office of the Speaker of Parliament

The Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon Alban S. K Bagbin, has urged the newly-installed Queen mother of Yaluvi-Lokukope in the Akatsi South District of the Volta Region, Mama Deyenawo II, to champion girl child education in her traditional area.

In a speech read behalf of the Speaker by his Aide, Mr. Peter Bamfo, the Speaker stressed the importance of girl child education to the growth and development of the country.



He noted that it was the responsibility of traditional rulers to lead the advocacy for improved female school enrolment, especially in the rural areas.



“Women play an integral part in every country’s national development. Though Ghana, over the period, has achieved a lot in terms of women participation in both national discourse and the day to day administration of the state, it is very important to sustain this achievement and even build on it. That is why I stress on the need to focus on girl child education to empower our girls to take up the mantle of leadership in all spheres of life,” he said.



Previously known as Miss Monica Amenzah, Mama Deyenawo was enstooled Queen Mother at a colourful ceremony on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Lokukope in the Akatsi South District of the Volta Region.

The traditionally inspired ceremony brought together traditional and religious rulers as well as politicians and opinion leaders from the area.



The Member of Parliament for the area, Hon. Benard Ahiafor, assured Mama Deyenawo II of his support and pledged to work together with her to champion the aspirations of the people of Akatsi South.



“I have known Mama (Deyenawo II) for some time now and I have a strong believe in her to do great. I stand here today fully committed to traditional leaders of Akatsi and the dreams and aspirations of our people.”



Mama Deleynawo II, for her part, expressed gratitude to the chiefs, elders and people of the area for the honour accorded her and promised to be a mother for all, particularly for the motherless.