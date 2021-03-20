Promote us in 14 days or we strike - Unupgraded teachers to GES

Minister of Education Yaw Osei Adutwum

A group which has formed the Coalition of Unupgraded Teachers have threatened to lay down their tools in protest against the Ghana Education Service (GES) to get them promoted to new ranks.

According them, more than 10,000 of their members who have completed various degree programs are yet to have their deserved promotions despite several engagements with the GES and the Ministry of Education.



In a statement widely circulated online the group maintained that some of their members who had completed various degree programs between one and five years are yet to be upgraded.



Convener for the Ashanti Region branch of the coalition, Michael Opoku said efforts to engage the GES, the Ministry of Education and the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission about their plight have yielded little results.

“We have looked forward for this for quite a number of times but it seems GES is not helping matters likewise our mother unions”, Michael Opoku said in an interview with dailymailgh.com.



They have thus issued a two week ultimatum to the government and stakeholders to get them promoted or face their wrath.



“So our next line of action is that all our members will lay down our tools… In this case, our children are going to suffer because it will be a nationwide action”, he said.