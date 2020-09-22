Promptly address the needs of striking nurses – GARH tells govt

Medical Director of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital (GARH), Dr Emmanuel Srofenyo has raised concerns about the need for government to pay attention to the request of the striking nurses.

Scores of patients have been abandoned at government healthcare facilities across the country following a strike by some health workers over poor conditions of service.



Nurses on Monday, September 21, 2020 went on a strike over benefits such as rent and transportation allowances.



As a result, scores of patients have been left stranded while others were referred to private health facilities for care.



Speaking to GhanaWeb, Dr Srofenyo said his outfit’s current mode of operation is unsustainable, hence calling on government to attend to the needs of the nurses.



“The nurses are very critical members of the health team; their roles are critical so there is no way that we can sustainably run this hospital without their assistance”.

“As I said earlier on, the kind of situation we have now is not sustainable so we are only pleading with the government to do what it has to do so that this strike is averted,” he said.



The striking groups include the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA), Ghana Physicians Assistants Association and Ghana Association of Registered Anaesthetists among others.



The GRNMA is demanding better conditions of services from government and hopes the strike action would send the message and trigger an immediate response.



