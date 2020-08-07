Regional News

Properly dispose of PPEs - NCCE urges Ghanaians

Ghanaians have been advised to adhere to the coronavirus safety protocols

The National Commission of Civic Education, (NCCE) has called on Ghanaians to properly dispose of used Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), especially face masks, to prevent a situation where discarded face masks are washed and re-sold to innocent citizens by unscrupulous people.

The Tema West Municipal Director of the NCCE, Mr. Fidel N.A Bortey said the NCCE has noted with concern in a situation where used face masks are washed and re-sold to unsuspecting Ghanaians.



Mr Bortey who was addressing identifiable groups in the Municipality on the need to properly dispose of used PPEs advised the public to separate used face masks from other waste materials in order not to make them [used face masks] accessible to dishonest people who are bent on cashing in on difficult times and miserable situations.



Also, he added that ensuring properly discarding of used face masks would safe children who may ignorantly pick these mask from the floor and play with it only to expose them [children] to contagious diseases such as Covid-19.

Mr Bortey also advised Ghanaians to hold each other accountable for keeping the environment clean and to use only PPEs that are approved by Food and Drugs Authority.



“We should not defeat COVID-19 and come back to battle the waste created from improper disposal of PPEs, environmental governance is a duty for all”, he added.



He entreated all Ghanaians to adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols in all public places such as voters’ registration centers, markets, churches and mosques

