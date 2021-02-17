Properties, livestock destroyed as fire burns down orphanage at West Mamprugu

Several properties and livestock has been destroyed in a fire outbreak that ravaged an Orphanage at Yamah, a village within Walewale in the West Mamprugu District of the North East Region.

According to a Citi News report sighted by GhanaWeb, the fire started on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, between 4:30 to 5:00 pm.



Eyewitness account indicates that the blaze started as a result of an inmate of the orphanage heating water but forgot and left the premises to attend to other matters.



The orphanage is said to be serving as a residence as well as a recreational centre and houses about 45 inmates.

Built by a philanthropist, the Yamah Orphanage was meant to support needy children in the community.



In all, properties including foodstuff, laptops, a TV set, livestock, mattresses for inmates among others were destroyed by the fire.



“The building houses some orphans, and we are sad that we have lost a number of properties. We were unable to salvage anything, and we are so sad,” an eyewitness accounted.