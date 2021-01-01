Prophecies that came to pass in 2020

A lot of the prophecies that came to pass in 2020 were on elections

Prophecy is a big thing in Ghana; each year lots of prophets predict things that could occur in the future but not many are relished. 2020 being an election year many prophets predicted which candidate God has revealed would become the next president.

However, among many things that the prophets claimed were revealed to them by God, not many of the prophets were able to foresee the Novel Coronavirus pandemic taking over Ghana and the world.



Being able to foretell the future in Ghana is what has been able to distinguish men of God to command many followers in this day in Ghana.



In a review of the year 2020, GhanaWeb has compiled some prophecies made that came to pass in 2020.



Death of JJ Rawlings

The death of Ghana’s former President had a major blow on the country as not many envisioned it. However, a Prophet by name Jimmy Alla Mensah of House of Divine Glory foretold the awaiting doom that was about to befall the Rawlings Family and asked Ghanaians to pray for the family. Despite not giving the exact date, the prophet posted on his Facebook account on January 16, 2020, that,



“Ghana, pray for Rawlings. For I see sadness in their home. May God have mercy in Jesus mighty name."



Another Prophet, Desmond Vidzro also disclosed on social media the unfortunate event.



“God revealed it to me on the 16th of July, 2020. I told your daughter (Zenator Rawlings). Don’t joke with prophecies… My heart bleeds. Black coffin it was… Politics is annoying, This death is beyond. The revelation was clear.”





Defeat of US President Donald Trump



The founder and leader of the Glorious Word and Power Ministry, Rev. Dr Isaac Owusu Bempah predicted the defeat of former US President, Donald Trump. The man of God in August declared that Trump will retain his seat but later made a U-turn that God had forsaken the Republican presidential candidate.



He said, "Things have changed spiritually. There is a place in the spiritual world called Paradise where Abraham is president. Abraham and his people in that Paradise decide for the world".

"Something has happened in the US elections and Abraham and his people have held a meeting. The outcome of that meeting did not go in Trump's favour. It's because Trump's heart has turned away from God. So Abraham and his people have sent the decision from that meeting to the Watchers(Watchers are unique angels who are sent to carry out duties on earth). The Watchers have sent the decision to the Almighty God. A final meeting is being held over the decision as I speak to you.



"I saw myself at the White House and Trump was sitting on a throne with a big key. The heavens opened and I saw an object descending onto the earth. The object took the key from Trump and Trump went down on his knees begging. It means Trump's kingship has left him. I have called Archbishop to inform Paula White and the people close to Trump that the thing has left his hands. If he doesn't change his heart, he will lose. The defeat has come but confirmation will come from the almighty God", he narrated.







Akufo-Addo's victory

Despite two prophets declaring victory for the opposing National Democratic Congress, Rev. Dr Isaac Owusu Bempah stood firmly by his words that Akufo-Addo will be elected as the next president of Ghana.



While Prophet Badu Kobi and Nigel Gaisie continuously assured the public of John Mahama's imminent return, Owusu Bempah did not wither in his proclamations.



“With all humility, I want to tell Ghanaians to know that per what I saw, Nana Addo will win the elections. When it's getting to election time normally the seat becomes empty because the citizens are about to decide but the Ghanaian seat is not empty, the president is still sitting on it.



“I’m surprised some prophets are saying that John Mahama will win the elections. Nana Akufo-Addo is still on the seat, he has not left it. In 2016, I saw the seat being empty. John Mahama was not on the seat. The prophecies going around shows that some people don’t see things before they speak but as for me, I only speak when it has been revealed to me,” Owusu Bempah said on Net2 TV on November 30.