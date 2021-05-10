Prophet Agyemang Prempeh outdoors book to promote God’s Kingdom

Prophet Agyemang Prempeh

Founder and leader of Ultimate Charismatic Center, Prophet Agyemang Prempeh, has launched two massive books for the promotion of God’s Kingdom.

The books, In The Realms Of The Spirit and Power Of Prophesy, were duly launched on May 8, 2021 at the Ohemaa Plaza in East Legon, a suburb of Accra.



The launch was well-attended by prominent men of God, politicians and followers of the popular prophet and some church members.



At the launch of the books, Prophet Agyemang Prempeh thanked God for strengthening him to come out with the power-packed books.

He also thanked his beloved wife for standing by him and encouraging him from the very start of the books to the very end.



The man of God blessed all the people who purchased copies of the book and said it was set to zoom them into their greatness.