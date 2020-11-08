Prophet Badu Kobi runs away from Trump win prophecy

Founder and leader of Glorious Wave Church International Prophet Badu Kobi

Founder and leader of Glorious Wave Church International Prophet Badu Kobi has denied commenting on the American Elections like some blogs in the country are making it look like.

There is a video of him prophesying about the 2020 United States of America elections stating explicitly that Donald J Trump will be retained as President.



In the video, Badu Kobi is heard saying that this year regardless of what the Americans will do, Trump will triumph over his contender Joe Biden



“2020 no change Trump will sit on America’s seat again. American will not vote for him but he will be President. The votes that will come will be for Biden but Trump will still be President. 2016 I told you a certain nation will help Trump, the same way Trump will bulldoze his way the same way 2021 will be President. Between the two Biden is weak and Trump is strong. If a prophet tells you the angels are now discussing it’s a lie, Trump will be President”.



But in a statement on his Facebook page, the Prophet has denied ever commenting on the American election.

The statement said he will speak to it in Church this morning.



“I have not reacted to the US elections as bloggers are misleading the public by taking my previous post out of context. The post is referring to a question asked by a follower “Can God change his mind”. Concerning the American elections, I will talk about it in my church service tomorrow. Bless you, all."



Meanwhile, watch his prophecy below;



