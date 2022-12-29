9
Menu
News

Prophet Ben Hill predicts doom for Ghana in 2023

Kidnapp11111111111 The prophet claims there will be lot of abductions

Thu, 29 Dec 2022 Source: rainbownradioonline.com

The founder and leader of Messiah Is Alive Chapel International, has prophesied that the country will witness the unprecedented kidnapping of children in 2023.

Prophet Ben Hill claimed that God revealed to him so he would inform Ghanaians to pray against this evil.

The man of God who despite the directive by the Ghana Police Service on the illegal communication of prophecies said he was only speaking as a servant of God instructed to warn the nation.

He also warned there would be bloodshed orchestrated by evil persons who want to gain power and wealth.

He advised Christians to pray without ceasing to avert these evil manipulations.

“While praying, God revealed to me that there would be bloodshed and sacrifices in 2023. These incidents would be caused by the wielding of cutlasses. Children would be abducted. That is what I discovered. I am only God’s voice, and I am requesting that Ghanaians pray against these prophecies.”

Source: rainbownradioonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
How 2022 proved Vice President Bawumia’s economic theories right
Hopeson Adorye's cryptic post after Bawumia's visit
Justin Kodua issues stern warning to Abronye over media rants
Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony
Hannah Bissiw scolds ex-NPP MP
Adiza Osman: The National Chief Imam’s wife details how she met him
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992