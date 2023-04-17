Prophet Kpegah cautions against divisive language by politicians

The founder of Breaking Yoke Ministry International, Prophet Kpegah

Prophet Kpegah, the leader and founder of Breaking Yoke Ministry International, has called on politicians in Ghana to be cautious in their choice of words and statements as the country prepares for the 2024 general elections.

In an interview with this reporter, the renowned spiritual leader expressed concerns about the rising political tensions in the country, which he believes is fueled by the use of inflammatory language by politicians.



According to Prophet Kpegah, political leaders must understand that their words have the power to either unite or divide the nation, and as such, they should be mindful of their utterances.



He particularly urged the two main political parties in Ghana, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP), to lead by example and promote peace and unity in the country.



"Politicians must remember that they are not just leaders of their parties, but they are also leaders of Ghana as a whole. Therefore, they should be mindful of what they say and how they say it," he said.



Prophet Kpegah also called on the media to be responsible in their reportage, and to refrain from sensationalizing news that could incite violence.

"The media also has a critical role to play in promoting peace and unity in the country. They should report accurately and avoid sensationalizing news that could create tension," he added.



The spiritual leader further called on Ghanaians to reject any attempt by politicians to divide them along tribal or religious lines, and to embrace the values of unity and tolerance.



He emphasized that Ghana had a rich history of peaceful elections and that it was important to preserve this legacy.



"We have always had peaceful elections in Ghana, and we must do everything possible to ensure that this legacy is preserved. Let us all work together towards a peaceful and prosperous Ghana," he concluded.



In conclusion, Prophet Kpegah's call for peaceful and responsible electioneering is timely and relevant. It is imperative that all stakeholders in the political process in Ghana prioritize peace, unity, and stability, and eschew all forms of divisive rhetoric and actions.