Prophet Kwabena Tawiah buried after 8 months of his passing

Mon, 17 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The founder and leader of the church of Rabbi, the late Prophet Kwabena Tawiah has been buried.

His burial follows the conduct of his final funeral rites by his family at Ofankor Barrier on Saturday, September 14, 2022.

The late prophet Kwabena Tawiah died on February 28, 2022, after a short illness.

Some eight months after his passing, the late prophet was laid in state at his residence where his family, friends, loved ones and members of his church paid their last respect.

Some prominent persons who graced the funeral include the leader of the Universal Spiritual Outreach, Bishop Abed Kwabena Boakye Asiamah alias Ajagurajah.

