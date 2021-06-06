Prophet TB Joshua is dead

The late TB Joshua

Popular Nigerian Prophet, Temitope Balogun Joshua also known as TB Joshua is reported dead.



According to popular Nigeria website Peoples Gazette, the Prophet died on Saturday evening shortly after concluding a programme at his church.



The cause of his death is, however, unknown.



He was the leader and founder of The Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN), a Christian megachurch and a believer of the prosperity message which runs the Emmanuel TV television station from Lagos.

Born on June 12, 1963, Prophet TB Joshua was a televangelist and philanthropist.



Prophet Joshua was known for his popularity across Africa and Latin America particularly due to his annual convention that hosts thousands of national and international visitors. People travel from around the world to witness and receive the mighty work that God was doing in life.



In Ghana, the Prophet of God will be remembered for prophesying to Ghana's late President, Prof John Evans Atta Mills before wining the 2008 general elections.



He has also been eulogized several times publicly by Stephen Asamoah Boateng, a former minister of information who was being politically harassed by the Atta-Mills administration, and was apparently saved by T. B. Joshua's prophesies and special holy water.



On May 19, 2013, a stampede killed four people at TB Joshua’s church in Accra.



A crowd of about a thousand worshippers flocked to the evangelical church for "holy water", which they believed had healing powers, leading to the stampede.

In 2015, an elated High Court Judge, Justice John Ajet-Nasam, was captured in a video clip celebrating the birthday of the Nigerian Man of God, T. B. Joshua, whom he described as his mentor.



Justice Ajet-Nasam, spotting a northern smock and a cap from similar fabric, was seen dancing to a tune he had obviously composed himself.



“Happy birthday my prophet,” which he sang six times followed by an unusual idolisation of the man he appears to owe a lot of good things in his life to.



“Happy birthday, my mentor; Happy birthday my all in all; Happy birthday my Prophet,” he said.



Prophet TB Joshua was 57 years.