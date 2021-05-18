Prophet at Musama Disco Christo reveals why Muslims join them to worship

Head of the Musama Disco Christo Church, Prophet Daniel Oppong Frimpong has shared with SVTV Africa the history of the church and why all religions can worship at the retreat centre.

In a chat with DJ Nyaami, Prophet Frimpong indicated that the retreat centre accepts everyone, even if you're not a member of the Musama church. He further stated that even Muslims can join as well.



In response to why the Musama retreat centre accepts Muslims, he explained that it was built for "the nation, so everyone can come and pray here."



"Musama is the only church that Muslims can pray at because we share some similarities. When we slaughter animals for food, we pray about it first before cooking the meat. Due to this Muslims can eat with us.”



According to Prophet Frimpong, Angels commanded them to build the retreat centre called Mehu; the gate nation. The structure is situated at Senchi in the Asuogyaman District of the Eastern Region of Ghana.

It houses cubicles meant for specific prayer requests; one for forgiveness, another for women who want children etc.



Kindly watch the full interview below;



