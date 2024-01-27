Prophet predicts doom for six MPs from Ashanti and Eastern Regions

Apostle Godfred Hackman Quaye

Apostle Godfred Hackman Quaye, Founder and General Overseer of the Victory in His Presence Church, has summoned legislators from Ashanti and Akyem to pray for protection from coming and looming peril.

According to the prophet, six MPs from these locations would die unexpectedly as a result of an impending attack on the House.



As a result, he has encouraged Ghanaians to pray for Ghana’s parliament and the country, citing impending disaster.



The man of God stated that he sees danger lurking in the legislative chamber, with confusion and anxiety mounting.



According to him, the incident that marked the Speaker’s swearing-in on January 7, 2021, and the military engagement would be doubled.



Although he did not specify the names of the MPs implicated, he stated that they are from the Ashanti and Eastern regions.



He said there would be guns and other offensive weapons in the residence.

In what he claimed to be a prophecy, he stated that he saw several flies flying in parliament, and after a few moments, six of the flies symbolising six MPs fell, implying that if we did not pray, we could lose the lives of six MPs.



He has, therefore, charged his church members and Ghanaians to pray fervently to avert this calamity.



“I went to Ghana’s Parliament, and I saw a lot of flies. Flies were buzzing around everywhere. We could not see anybody or human beings. We only saw the flies. All of a sudden, I saw six of the flies fall. Was this not the same place I asked you to pray for the late Professor Kwesi Botchwey? Have you forgotten?



I repeat, six of the flies fell. In the same parliament where there was confusion, someone slapped another person, and we saw another MP run away with the papers, we will witness something worse in 2024. I am saying that what we saw previously would be worse.



"We will see the wielding of guns. Just wait and see what will happen. The 2024 election is going to be very serious. About 16 people will lose their lives. May the Lord have mercy on us. This is serious, and we have to pray against it. We have to pray for the Northern Region; that is where it will start.”



I can now see the faces of all six MPs. Their faces have been unveiled, and I can see them. These six MPs are from the Ashanti and Eastern regions. They should pray against the impending danger. This is not a joke. We may have six by-elections, and Ghanaians should pray.”