Prophetic and Spiritual Churches Council sympathizes with Chief Imam over his wife’s death

Prophet Nakoa Nazareth Jamson Ansah with the Chief Imam

Source: Frank Amponsah, Contributor

The Prophetic and Spiritual Churches Council of Ghana has sympathized with the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, on the passing of his wife, Hajia Rahmatu Tahwee Sheikh Sharabutu.

Speaking with the gathering at the official residence of the National Chief Imam at Fadama in Accra, Prophet Nakoa Nazareth Jamson Ansah said the council heard that the Chief Imam had lost his wife in the early hours of Wednesday morning, March 27, 2024, in this period of holy Ramadan and it is a great sign of faith.



He stressed that he became devastated and thought that the holy Ramadan prayers would delay Janazah prayers and the burial services but later found out that things were not so.



Speaking on behalf of the council, Prophet Nakoa Nazareth Jamson Ansah conveyed their condolences to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, and the entire family.



He however said that after the burial and Janazah prayers for the late Hajia Ramatu, following Islamic customs, at the Chief Imam’s residence, he requested to join in prayers and show their support to the grieving family during this difficult time.

The council presented 10 bags of rice, 10 cartons of Milo, 10 cartons of Milk, 10 gallons of cooking oil, 10 bags of sugar, and undisclosed cash to the National Chief Imam as a support of Ramadan and in their trying times.



Dr. Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharabutu also said his late wife, Hajia Rahmatu was prominent and played a vital role in supporting him in the quest to promote peace, unity, and interfaith dialogue in their family as well as developing the country at all times.



