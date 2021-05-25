Proposed electoral reforms by NDC shallow, bogus - LPG

The LPG says it makes no sense for the NDC to reject the proposals by the EC

The Liberal Party of Ghana has described the proposed electoral reforms by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as shallow and vague.

The party is of the view that is disrespectful for the ”resentful NDC to rubbish the proposed electoral reforms by EC which were made in consensus with IPAC”.



The LPG says it makes no sense for the NDC to reject the proposals by the EC and yet, want their proposals to be considered.



”The boycott of IPAC by the NDC and the recent irresponsible pronouncement by some of its leaders like Johnson Asiedu Nketiah further signals right-thinking Ghanaians that the NDC wants to plunge the country into chaos come 2024 general election. After failing to prove their case in the Supreme Court, the failed leadership of the NDC should accept responsibility for their failure and apologize to their party fanatics rather than trying to blame the EC and all other state institutions for their own incompetence,” a statement issued by the Communication Director Samuel Owusu Afriyie said.

