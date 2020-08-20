Politics

Prosecute PDS suspects or forget 2020 polls – ASEPA to Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to prosecute the alleged suspects in the botched PDS deal or “forget the 2020 polls”.

According to the group, correspondence to the Jubilee House seeking updates on the status of investigations into the PDS saga have been ignored.



“It’s been well over a year now since the notorious PDS concessionaire arrangement was terminated because of a fraudulent demand guarantee and PDS’ inability to invest the needed capital into ECG."



“A number of correspondence written to the Minister for Energy requesting an update on the PDS scandal has not seen any response since last year,” a statement signed by the Executive Director of ASEPA Mensah Thompson said in a statement.



Below are details of the statement by ASEPA;



PROSECUTE PDS GANG OR FORGET ELECTION 2020-ASEPA TO PRESIDENT AKUFO-ADDO

It has therefore become important for us to make our two key demands public.



1.That Government of Ghana cause PDS to account for every single penny they collected within the four months they were in charge of ECG.



2.That the people whose action and inaction resulted in this PDS debacle; ie Ken Ofori-Atta

Philip Ayensu



Keli Gadzekpo



Ing. Samuel Boakye Appiah



K. Boating Aidoo



Boakye Agyarko

Andrew Agyapa Mercer



and several others be arrested immediately and prosecuted for causing financial loss to the State.



President Akufo Addo must use the PDS scandal to re-energize his failed fight against corruption or forget about election 2020.



We shall call on Ghanaians to Vote Massively against President Akufo Addo if he fails to prosecute the PDS gang.



Mensah Thompson

Executive Director, ASEPA









