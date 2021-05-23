Prosecute kingpins of galamsey and stop burning excavators - Ablakwa to government

MP for North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Okudzeto Ablakwa has expressed worry as to why not a single person has been prosecuted in the ongoing galamsey fight.

To him, the situation is strange adding, the fight against the illegality should have started from the prosecution of financiers and kingpins of the behind illegal mining.



In an opinion, the outspoken MP stated that “Instead of hurriedly burning excavators, shouldn’t we pay attention to their unique chassis numbers and readily available technology to track the real McCoys who imported or purchased them? It’s definitely not difficult to follow the ownership trail.



Is it not time to put out a handsome amount of money as reward for anyone with information leading to the arrest of the “big men/women” behind the destructively criminal galamsey gang? Remember those cloaked with authority over intelligence gathering say they do not know the real henchmen.”



Mr. Ablakwa is doubting if the fight would be successful considering the approach being used.



“I am just thinking aloud on how the latest round of galamsey fight wouldn’t end up as a farce like all the others.



Only fearless truth and unquestionable integrity can be our saving grace. God help the Republic.”

