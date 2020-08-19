General News

Prosecuting electoral offences a challenge for Police – IGP

James Oppong-Boanuh, the Inspector-General of Police

The Inspector-General of Police,James Oppong-Boanuh has stated that prosecution of electoral related offences has been one of the challenges of the Police Service, especially Police Prosecutors.

He disclosed this at the launch of legal education on the prosecution of electoral related offences, for Police Management Board Members and selected Senior Police Officers from the Police Headquarters, Accra and Tema Police Commands.



The launch, which took place at the Police Headquarters on 18th August 2020 is aimed at equipping Police Officers at various levels of command, Police Prosecutors and Investigators with the requisite know-how to successfully identify, arrest and prosecute persons who commit electoral offences, said the Director-General of Legal and Prosecutions, COP Mr Nathan Kofi Boakye.

He also said that legal education will be organized across the country for all Police Commanders, Prosecutors, and Investigators as part of preparation towards the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.