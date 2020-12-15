Prosecution fails to produce suspect in Prof Benneh’s murder for 7th time

Prof Yaw Benneh was murdered at his residence in Accra

Police prosecutors handling the murder trial of law lecturer, Professor Yaw Benneh, has failed to produce the murder suspect in court for the seventh consecutive time.

According to a Citi News report, the prosecution said the suspect, Opambour Agya Badu Nkansah, could not appear in court because he had health issues.



“This follows a 48-hour ultimatum given to the prosecution by the Kaneshie District Court presided over by Her Worship Ama Adomako Kwakye. The court requested a comprehensive medical report of the suspect,” the Citi News report stated.



Already, the lead suspect in the trial, James Nana Wamba, died while undergoing treatment at the police hospital.



Police have said the death of Womba will not affect the trial.



The late University of Ghana law lecturer was allegedly killed because he resisted a robbery attempt by his cleaner, James Nana Womba.

According to the Police, the confession statement by the late cleaner admitted to killing the professor when he, together with the other suspect, Nkansah, decided to rob him.



Prof Benneh’s body was discovered at his residence on Saturday, September 12, lying in a pool of blood, with his hands tied behind him and his body bearing cuts all over.







