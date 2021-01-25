Protect Children from contracting coronavirus - DCE

COVID-19 cases in Ghana keep rising

Eugene Sackey, Upper West Akim, Acting District Chief Executive (DEC), has described children as a vulnerable group that all must be done to prevent them from contracting COVID-19.

Mr. Sackey gave the advice when he led a team from the District Assembly and the Directorate of the Ghana Education Service on a two-day tour to some basic schools in the district to acquaint themselves with challenges that needed their mediate attention to address.



He urged the teachers to help the children to strictly follow all the safety protocols and also consider their welfare as paramount.



“Let us encourage them to observe the COVID-19 protocols in order to protect themselves, while we also protect ourselves from contracting the virus”.



The visit was also to officially welcome the new kindergarten (KG) 1 and Basic (Bs)1 pupil to school, advised them on the importance of education, and also to encourage them to be regular to school.



The district had so far enrolled 300 new kindergartens 1 and Basic I pupils the highest enrollment recorded in the district.

The DCE, interacting with the children, stated that education was one of the pillars in the development of every Country, hence, the government found it necessary to re-open schools for teaching and learning to continue.



He asked them to wear the nose masks, wash their hands under running water with soap and not to exchange their nose masks with their friends.



He also, emphasized the need for parents to use their limited resources to invest in the education of their children rather than in things that would not benefit the development and growth of their children.



The team distributed exercise books, pencils, slates, erasers, soft drinks, biscuits, nose masks, Ghana flags as well as school uniforms to pupils in the schools they visited.