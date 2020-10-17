Protect all Ghanaians, not only MPs – Martin Kpebu

Constitutional lawyer, Martin Kpebu

A constitutional lawyer, Martin Kpebu has asked the state to scale up security for the general populace and not Members of Parliament (MPs) alone.

Mr Kpedu told Abena Tabi on the Key Point programme on TV3 Saturday October 17 that all lives matter in the country hence, the need to provide security for all.



His comments follow a assurance given by the Interior Minister Ambrose Dery that some 800 police personnel would be deployed to provide security for MPs at home at all times following the gruesome murder of the lawmaker for Mfantseman Constituency Ekow Quansah Hayford.



Mr Dery said another 200 police personnel would be deployed to the Parliamentary Protection Unit to serve as bodyguards for Members of Parliament (MPs) from October to the end of 2020.



“Subsequently, we should have 800 police added so that each Member of Parliament will also have security at home in the day and night,” he stated.



There have been concerns among a section of the Ghanaian public that the state is paying too much attention to the security needs of the lawmakers whereas the general security of the country is not the best following the killings of other important personalities such as law Professor Emmanuel Yaw Benneh.

Sharing his perspectives on this development, Mr Martin Kpebu noted that at the moment Ghana does not have enough police officers therefore, dedicating 800 officers to cater for MPs alone will create problems for the security of the country.



He further stated that if the security of the general populace has been better there will not have been a need to give preferential treatment to MPs in relation to their security. To that end, he said the attention must be tilted towards strengthening security of the entire country.



“If we are to increase security in the general population there will be no need for heavy personal security for the MP".



“It is because the Police numbers are down, totally below the required standards that is why you have this,” he said.



He added “So if you increase security for the general populace it will be a less need for the personal heavy security. Let us do that one first because all lives matter.”