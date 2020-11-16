Protect identity of victim who bit rapist’s manhood - Gender Minister

Gender Minister, Cynthia Mamle Morrison

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social protection has cautioned traditional media outlets and social media users to desist from continually circulating the identity of a victim who bit her rapist’s manhood.

A statement signed by the sector Minister, Cynthia Mamle Morrison and issued on 13 November 2020 indicated that the constant publication and discussion of the issue via the media “will jeopardise her security, safety and psychosocial support being given to her by the Ministry.”



The Ministry, therefore, appealed to “all media houses and social media outlets to stop the circulation, showing and exposing her face and identity.”



“We, therefore, request that in future all media houses take note and avoid exposing victims' identity. They should cover or blur the faces of victims to avoid re-traumatisation and re-victimisation of the victims,” the statement further read.



The 24-year-old victim in question was attacked on Saturday, November 7, 2020, around 2:00 am when the suspect, who was later identified as Emmanuel Arkon broke into her room as she slept.



The suspect was armed with a knife.



The police said the suspect demanded sex amidst threats of stabbing her to death if she refused.

The victim gave in but had to stimulate the suspect's penis in her mouth for an erection, and along the line, severed it with her teeth.



The suspect struggled with the victim in the process and bit her back before she could make her way out to cry for help.



The suspect, whose penis was severed off, coincidentally sought medical care from AGA Hospital, the same facility where the victim had also gone for treatment.



The victim then raised an alarm, which led to the arrest of the suspect.



An Obuasi circuit court subsequently remanded the 23-year-old suspected armed robber.



He has been charged with robbery and rape.