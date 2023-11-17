Protect judicial staff from attacks – CJ to police

Chief Justice, Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo

Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo has urged the Ghana Police Service to collaborate in safeguarding the judiciary from escalating attacks.

The Chief Justice attributed the closure of some courts to a growing threat and emphasized the need for an actionable approach to tackle this growing issue.



She was speaking at an engagement with the Police Management Board and the Inspector General of Police in Accra.



She said it was important to prevent these attacks so the courts would have the time to work.

She maintained that without the courts, there would be destruction instead of solutions.



“We have heard of attacks on judges in recent times and attacks on court personnel. So, we can look at concrete measures to ensure that those attacks are totally stopped because our work is one that leads to peace.



"If you don’t have a court in a community, then you are creating a space for more destruction rather than more solutions. As we speak now, there are certain courts that are still closed because of security issues.”