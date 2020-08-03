General News

Protect the integrity of WASSCE - GES

Cassandra Twum Ampofo, Head of the Public Relations Unit of the GES

The Ghana Education Service (GES) on Monday called for extra vigilance and precautionary measures to ensure this year’s West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) is malpractice-free.

In a statement signed by Ms Cassandra Twum Ampofo, Head of the Public Relations Unit of the GES and copied to the Ghana News Agency, reminded all regional and district directors of education, supervisors and invigilators that teamwork was important to protecting the integrity of the Examination.



It, however, said while considering the special social distancing rule and other safety measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was particularly concerned with the tendency of some persons to take WhatsApp shots of some question papers and circulate them to create the mischief that the examination questions had leaked.



It urged all supervisors, invigilators and candidates to be extra careful and look out for such unacceptable practices, adding that any such reported case would be thoroughly investigated and those found culpable would face the full rigors of the law.



The GES equally encouraged all the candidates to be extra conscious of activities, which had the potential of undermining the credibility of the WASSCE.

It encouraged the candidates to prepare well and strive for independent work, depend on their individual abilities, and be mindful of the implications of any misconduct during the examinations.



The statement said any misconduct could lead to suspension and or cancellation of results, which could have a negative impact on their future prospects.



It pledged the full support of the GES to all key players in the administration and conduct of the exam.

