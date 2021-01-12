Protection of seats by Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, others started all of NPP’s parliament ‘wahala’ – Kofi Ofosu Nkansah

Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, Head, Accra Digital Centre

A staunch member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and head of the Accra Digital Centre, Kofi Ofosu Nkansah has revealed that divisions among NPP Members of Parliament (MPs) caused by the decision by Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and others eventually caused the defeat of Prof Mike Oquaye in the election of the Speaker of Parliament.

Writing on social media, Mr Nkansah stressed that the defeat of Prof Aaron Mike Oquaye must be blamed on the NPP MP for Suame and former leader of the NPP majority in the Seventh Parliament.



“…While the Leadership of the NDC caucus insisted on secret voting, the Leadership of the NPP caucus couldn’t prevent the injuncted NDC MP-elect from voting. Clear failure.



OKMB [Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu] and his colleagues simply failed the President and our Party. This is the same group which advocated for no primaries for some MPs and did it together with some Executives and that was the beginning of our Parliamentary wahala,” he said in a post sighted by MyNewsGh.com



Prof Mike Oquaye lost to the candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, even though both the NDC and NPP have an equal number of MPs, with the independent MP pledging of Fomena pledging to support the NPP.



Full post of Kofi Ofosu Nkansah below:

We lost the Speakership, yes, but Politics has not ended so commentary will be done as and when necessary.



On the whole, our MPs were a liability in the last Campaign.