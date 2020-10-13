Protection plan for MPs to be announced by Interior Minister in parliament today – Speaker

Speaker of Parliament, Prof Aaron Mike Ocquaye

The Minister of Interior, Ambrose Derry has assured the speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye that he will as part of his presentation to the law-making body scheduled for today, Tuesday, October 13, 2020, outline a plan to enhance the security of Members of Parliament.

The Speaker made this disclosure when he led a delegation from Parliament to Mankessim on Monday to commiserate with the family of the late Member of Parliament for Mfantseman, Ekow Quansah Hayford who was last week murdered by alleged armed robbers on his way back from a campaign event with his team.



Having summoned the Interior Minister to Parliament following the murder of the MP, Mr. Oqauye speaking to the media at the family house of the late MP on Monday said, “the Interior Minister called me today [Monday] with the assurance that he will honour the invitation to appear before Parliament tomorrow. Every work comes with its own risks and so there must be provision for security for such purposes.”



“The work of the politician has the tendency to attract hatred and jealousy, thus the Interior Minister should come up with means to protect them,” Mr. Oqauye added.

Related to the MP’s demise, the Minority Leader of Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu who was also part of the delegation speaking to the media said, “This is totally unacceptable and must be a good awakening for a form of policing in Ghana. The only way we can properly eulogise Ekow Hayford is for justice to be served. We call on the Police to improve security in the country. It is not too much to ask if we say that MPs personal security be elevated to secure our lives. May his soul rest in perfect peace.”



