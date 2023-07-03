3
Protesting Shama residents clash with police over blocking of major roads

Demo Shama.png The police warding off protestors in Shama

Mon, 3 Jul 2023 Source: starrfm.com.gh

A demonstration by residents of Shama in the Western region turns chaotic after a scuffle ensues between the demonstrators and police.

The residents on Monday, July 3, 2023, blocked all major town roads to express their grievances over the government’s failure to construct their town roads.

Meanwhile, as they embarked on the demonstration a scuffle ensued between the police and the demonstrators at Shama junction as the police wanted to prevent the residents from blocking the road.

This resulted in a heated argument as the police were relentless, as a result, the police fired several warning shots.

But the demonstrators were not perturbed.

One of the police also hit one of the demonstrators causing him to bleed on the face.

The Shama district is inhabited by numerous companies which contribute to the nation’s economy.

However, there is much to be desired in terms of infrastructure.

For years, residents have clamoured for their roads to be reconstructed after it was awarded on contract.

As such the residents took to the streets today to demonstrate.

