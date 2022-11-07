4
Protesting is in the best interest of Akufo-Addo to ease tension - Adib Saani

Mon, 7 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A security analyst, Adib Saani, has said protest is an important exercise as it reduces built-up anger against the government in terms of economic crisis.

According to him, protesting prevents people from holding back anger, and speaking out on their frustrations as we are in dangerous times in the country.

“This demonstration is extremely important, the suffering, the uncertainty, the anger is unbelievable and we are saying that it is rather in the best interest on government for us to protest and there is so much anger if people hold it. It will create an explosive charge like the Arab spring, people were angry and they couldn’t talk because they are gagged.”

Adib Saani made the comments at the 'Kume Preko Reloaded' demonstration, held on November 5, 2022.

Some Ghanaians showed up in their numbers to demonstrate in demand for better living conditions and also called for the resignation of Akufo-Addo, Bawumia and Ken Ofori-Atta.

The protest started from the Kwame Nkrumah Circle and ended at Black Stars Square in Accra.

