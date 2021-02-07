Prove to us social distancing in trotro prevents coronavirus – True Drivers Union

File photo of commuters in a trotro

The Public Relations Officer of the True Drivers Union, Yaw Barimah has opposed calls made by the Ghana Youth for Development (GYFD) asking the President to re-introduce social distancing in public transport.

On his accord, if the spread of the virus can be prevented by drivers, they will be happy to contribute to the fight but until that is proven, they will not reduce the number of passengers they carry.



“If the virus can be dealt with by drivers, we will be very happy to contribute to the fight. In times past, we reduced the number of passengers we carried, and did that serve as a vaccine to the virus? Now what proves that if we reduce the passengers we carry the virus will be eradicated?” he queried.



Yaw Barimah indicated that the President advised against physical contact to prevent the spread of the virus but that does not happen in vehicles. “President Akufo-Addo said we should stay indoors mostly and not shake hands. If we sit in trotro’s do we greet? No, it is only our shoulders and elbows which touch and that does not lead to the spread of the virus so there is no problem with having your car fully loaded with passengers”.



Speaking to Sefah-Danquah on the Happy 98.9 FM’s Epa Hoa Daben political show, Yaw Barimah asked, “Is the virus in our cars or carried by the people boarding our vehicles? The virus spreads at weddings but churches are still going on and I know for a fact we don’t hold weddings in cars. Why then would you say we should reduce the number of passengers in cars?”

He advised the government against listening to the GYFD and rather focus on ensuring COVID-19 safety protocols are adhered to in markets and in schools.



The Ghana Youth for Development (GYFD) advocacy group has appealed to President Akufo-Addo to re-direct the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) to reduce the number of passengers carried in trotro’s, as part of measures to control the spread of COVID-19 infections in the country.



According to the Group, this decision is sound and will only be the resurrection of a directive that was initially put in force when the country suffered its first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.