Prove your bribery allegation against Justice of Supreme Court – MP to Muntaka

Member of Parliament (MP) for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Annor Dompreh

Member of Parliament (MP) for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Annor Dompreh, has asked his colleague MP for Asawase, Alhaji Mubarak Munktaka to provide evidence to support his bribery allegation against a justice of the Supreme Court.

Mr Muntaka has alleged that a justice of the Supreme Court attempted to bribe some National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament to vote for Professor Mike Oquaye during the election of the Speaker for the 8th Parliament.



Mr Annor Dompreh said “My respected colleague, Honourbale Muntaka has the evidence he has to come out and prove it.



“Personally, I think that it is just a diversionary tactic, you don’t have any evidence to prove that indeed a Supreme court justice has engaged in what he alleges that they have.”



The former Youth and Sports Minister has meanwhile said he is prepared to prove with evidence if need be.



He said the member who was called by the justice is alive hence, the evidence will be made available if it becomes necessary to do so.

During the keenly contested elections in the chamber, the eventual winner, Mr Alban Bagbin polled 138 votes whereas former Speaker Professor Mike Oquaye polled 136.



There was 1 spoilt ballot.



He told Joy News Sunday January 10 while discussing issues regarding the election of a speaker for the 8th Parliament that “There was one that was led by, I mean so shamefully, a Supreme Court judge [who] called a colleague lady, telling her what they will give her, she has children [and] they will take care of her children; she can take fuel from the filling station for the four years.”



He reiterated his allegation on Citi TV Monday, January 11.



He said “The former Majority Leader, the Leader of Government business over the weekend was accusing the NDC’s side that we were bribing Members on their side.

“I said no if you are talking about bribing then find out who and who were calling members from my side. And then, I went forward to say that I can tell you if he cares to know, even some members of the Supreme Court were calling members of my side.



“One of the people that they called, they were promising her all manner of things, that she should mention her price. I don’t take what I say lightly, I have heard people saying all manner of things, we know what we are doing and we know what we are holding.”



When asked whether he will be able to adduce evidence to that effect, he said ““Definitely we will provide all those things, the call that he made, the time that the call was made and everything is there, so it is not in doubt.



“ If it comes to the probe of all the things that happened on that day I am sure if it becomes necessary and it comes up. Obviously, it will be made known, the Member on my side who was approached is alive, she is not dead.”