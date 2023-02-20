Provide Ablakwa adequate security – North Tongu chiefs to Akufo-Addo

Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

The Chiefs and people of the North Tongu District of the Volta region are appealing to President Akufo-Addo to provide adequate security for their Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

The North Tongu MP would on Tuesday, the 21st make an appearance in court in a contempt case brought against him in relation to the matter involving himself and Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng a trustee and secretary to the board for the contentious National Cathedral project.



Mr. Ablakwa in the last few weeks has made several revelations against the Rev. Kusi-Boateng who he believes has been engaged in dubious deals and improprieties far as the cathedral project is concerned.



The revelations made by Mr. Ablakwa in his anti-corruption campaign has landed him a lawsuit.



But at a press briefing held at Battor on Sunday, the Manklalo of the Dorfor Traditional Area, Togbe Agbohla VI, revealed that the North Tongu MP has in the wake of events become a target for state-sponsored attacks, machinations and threats.



“We also condemn the grand scheme by the powers that be to gag and intimidate Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa. We note with outrage, the threats on the life of the honourable Member of Parliament and the machinations to fabricate and level baseless and unfounded allegations by ground with no credibility who seek to tarnish the hard-won reputation of our distinguished son.”

Mr. Ablakwa has in the last few days been subjected to counter-accusations by groups purportedly linked to the ruling New Patriotic Party as a result of his advocacy.



The Chiefs believe Mr. Ablakwa has distinguished himself enough as a statesman whose crusade against corruption has saved Ghana millions of dollars and thus must be given adequate protection by the President to ensure his safety.



“He has served us to our satisfaction. He has been an impressive legislator since he entered Parliament. Indeed, we in North Tongu believe his efforts have saved Ghana millions of dollars.”



“This is an exceptional MP who deserves to be celebrated and not vilified or made a victim of dubious machinations,” the statement added.



As a way of showing solidarity, a huge number of people from the North Tongu enclave are expected to throng the court premises in Accra on Tuesday as their beloved MP makes first appearance.