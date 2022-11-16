1
Menu
News

Provide documents to support your claim – Gabby to Minority on censure motion

13595878 Gabby Otchere-Darko with Ken Ofori-Atta

Wed, 16 Nov 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Lawyer for Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta is demanding particulars and evidence to back the Minority’s allegations of incompetence against the minister for which reason they are demanding his exit from office through a vote of censure.

Mr Gabby Otchere-Darko, lawyer for Mr Ofori-Atta made the demand today, Tuesday, 15 November 2022, at the first sitting of the eight-member bipartisan committee to investigate conflict of interest allegations levelled against Mr Ofori-Atta by the minority caucus.

The evidence according to Mr Otchere-Darko will enable his client to respond fairly to the allegations based on which his removal is being pushed for.

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu and Ranking Member on Finance Committee, Cassiel Ato Forson who represented the Minority to give evidence to support the motion on censure against the Finance Minister listed the documents they will be relying on which all happens to be public documents such as the Auditor General’s report of 2019, 2020 and 2021, Budget statement, President Akufo-Addo’s address on the economy, PIAC report among others.

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin put the committee together on Thursday, 10 November 2022 when the minority caucus moved a motion of censure against Mr Ofori-Atta for mismanaging the Ghanaian economy.

The other committee members include Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings and Bernard Ahiafor (from the minority caucus) and Patrick Yaw Boamah, Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi and Andrew Agyapa Mercer (from the majority caucus).

The committee has seven working days to finish its work and submit a report.

“The evidence will be placed before the committee", Mr Bagbin told the house, adding: "The minister will have the opportunity to defend himself".

"A report will be presented to the house and we will debate that report,” Mr Bagbin noted.

In the view of the minority caucus, Mr Ofori-Atta has run the economy down and cannot be trusted to superintend his own mess.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Anas’ Videos Were Stolen And Sold To ‘Noisy’ Buyer In 2018 – Kweku Baako Reveals
Somebody Called To Enquire About ‘Appearance Fee’ To See Bawumia – Dr. Gideon Boako
Why Joseph Paintsil, Schlupp Were Excluded From Ghana's 2022 World Cup Squad
Mahama saves NDC from EC ‘boycott’ of regional elections with almost GH?2m donation
'Disappointed’ civil servants compare prices at govt's PFJ market to public market
Ghastly accident in Tano North reportedly claims lives of 6 children, many critically injured
Anas 'steals' YouTuber's content?
How Muntaka vs. Bagbin showdown played out
'Ken must go': Martin Amidu slams Majority Leader
Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and Muntaka's comments that Bagbin binned and why
Related Articles: