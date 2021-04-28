Provide more jobs to curb ‘quick money’ syndrome - Rev Mante to government

Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Rev Professor J.O.Y Mante

Source: Melvin Tarlue, Contributor

Rev Professor J.O.Y Mante, Moderator of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG), has urged President Nana Akufo-Addo’s government to provide more jobs for Ghanaians.

That, he said, would help end the quest for quick money.



He made the appeal in an interaction with the media during his visit to the PCG’s Victory Congregation, a new church auditorium funded solely by a couple, Mr and Mrs Agbo at Akyem Apoli in the Birim South District of the Eastern Region.



According to him, the need to make money while unemployed, often contributed to people indulging in money rituals, using human blood and parts.



He observed that lack of jobs often influences people to pay heed to claims of money doubling and other social vices and called on the country’s regulatory bodies, such as the Bank of Ghana, to step up their supervisory role.

For instance, he noted that the action of the two teenagers, who were arrested at Kasoa for the murder of an 11-year-old boy, was the height of indiscipline and a manifestation of the craze for quick money, which ought to engage the minds of Ghanaians to call for “a change in our moral direction as a country.”



According to him, money-doubling TV stations could not entirely be blamed but that their closure was a step in the right direction



He stated that the government should extend the arrest to pastors, priests and mallams who also claim to have the powers for doubling money.



He, therefore, urged that government should provide more jobs to arrest the menace.