Provide pink sheets of collated 2020 election results – Caders to NDC leadership

A pressure group affiliated with the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Cadres for Accountable Leadership is demanding that the NDC party provides the collated results of the just-ended elections.

The group earlier this morning, Thursday, April 8, 2021, held a traffic picketing at vantage spots in the capital city, Accra to channel their message to the public. They embarked on this to raise awareness and draw the attention of the leadership to their request.



In an interview with GhanaWeb, the Convener of the group, Livingstone Pay-Charlie stated that the leadership must account to the grassroots of the party on their total votes garnered to improve transparency and accountability.



“We held a press conference two weeks ago to drive home our quest for the party to produce to us the rank and file the collated pink sheets or collated results from the 2020 elections, we wrote officially to the party to provide us with those items so that we can all do analysis and better prepare for 2024 elections. Today, we shift our request to a different direction by taking a traffic action at vantage points, we have been at Kawokodi, we have been at 37, we are now at la palm traffic drive. We are not demonstrating we are only selling our message because of COVID restrictions our number is limited but we are many, we are using this platform to tell our story that the NDC leaders have not treated us fairly we just need them to provide the documents and let’s have accountability and transparency,” he said.



The group said it has given the party an ultimatum of 24 days to reply to their letters sent to the party headquarters but have since not heard from them. The group is demanding all the collated figures and pink sheets of the just-ended elections.

According to him, a series of protests will be carried out to drum home their displeasure across the country in the coming months in order to have their demands met.



Watch the full interview below;



