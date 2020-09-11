Regional News

Provide security services with logistics to fight crime – Chief of Jirapa Traditional Area

The Chief of the Jirapa Traditional Area, Naa Ansoleh Ganaa II speaking at the ceremony

The Chief of the Jirapa Traditional Area, Naa Ansoleh Ganaa II has appealed to government to provide the needed logistics to security services in the Jirapa Municipality of the Upper West Region to enable them to serve the people efficiently.

The chief also asked that more police personnel be posted to the municipality to beef up the current number.



His call according to him was necessitated by what he described as an ascendency in robbery incidents in the municipality, insisting that high way robberies had become rampant in the area.



Naa Ganaa II stated this on Wednesday in an address to welcome the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who was on a two-day tour of the region.



The chief lamented that with the conversion of the area into a municipality and the subsequent development interventions; a lot of social vices have been imported into the municipality which required the presence of additional security in the area.



“Highway robbery is on the ascendency in the municipality and the region as a whole, I humbly request that the municipal police command be retooled and provided with the necessary logistics to enhance the security situation of the municipality,” he stated.



He also appealed for the construction of a technical and vocational training centre for the municipality to help train and educate the youth who were unable to access formal education.

The chief also used the opportunity to request for other development projects that would enhance the status of the municipality and listed among other things the provision of a bus to the Jirapa Senior High School, the expansion of facilities at the St Joseph’s Hospital to accommodate more patients and expediting action on the construction of the Jirapa town roads.



Naa Ganaa II reiterated calls on political candidates to conduct themselves well and act as ambassadors of peace before, during and after the election.



In order to ensure that they continued with their programmes and policies, Dr Bawumia said that the people would need to give them another four-year term mandate to govern the nation.



He stated that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government would expedite action on the Jirapa town roads and also promote sound policies that would inure to the benefit of the people.



“NPP is more competent in managing the economy and that is how come we are able to pursue better policies such the Nation’s Builders Corp (NaBCo), Planting for Export and Rural Development (PERD) as well as payment of nurses and teachers’ training allowances,” he said.

