Provide update on 2020 election violence - IPAC charges police

The Ghana Police is yet to provide updates on the violence from the elections

The Ghana Police Service has been urged to provide an update on its investigations into the violence recorded during the 2020 polls.

This, the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) indicated, should be accompanied by periodic updates that it provides to the general populace on such happenings of national nature.



“Security around elections is the responsibility of the Ghana Police Service. Ghana Police Service should arrange a periodic platform to engage IPAC and other stakeholders. Ghana Police Service should provide updates on the 2020 Election malpractices and violence,” IPAC said in the communiqué.



According to a citinewsroom.com story, this was contained in a communiqué issued under the name of Jean Mensa, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, after a two-day review workshop on the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.

“I take this opportunity to call upon the police service and the National Elections Task Force to speed up their investigations and bring the culprits to book. The families of the victims, the citizens of Ghana, and the international community are waiting for justice to be done,” she said.



The violence from the 2020 elections left some seven persons dead and although Jean Mensa said the Electoral Commission cannot be held responsible for the electoral violence, she has however said that she is of the belief that justice must be served.



“We need to define clearly without a shadow of a doubt whose responsibility it is to guarantee security on election day and to place that responsibility on their shoulders. Additionally, we need to provide laws to ensure that the perpetrators of the violence are dealt with decisively.”