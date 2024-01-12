Pru East NPP parliamentary candidate donates to Yeji Camp Prison

MP aspirant, Yussif Apetogbor donated food items to inmates of Yeji Camp Prison

Source: Aboakye Frank, Contributor

The parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bono East Region, Yussif Apetogbor, has donated some items to the inmates at the Yeji Camp Prison.

The generous donation by Yussif Apetogbor comprised essential items such as toiletries, soft drinks, bottled water, washing powder, and other necessities that are expected to improve the living conditions within the prison facility.



Aside from the donation, health personnel were also engaged to conduct medical screenings and a range of health assessments for the inmates like basic check-ups, screenings for common health issues, and consultations to address any immediate health concerns.



Yussif Apetogbor underscored the importance of addressing the inmates' immediate needs and ensuring their overall health and well-being.



"I believe it is crucial to actively participate in initiatives that uplift the community as well as its people and that includes supporting institutions like the Yeji Prisons so in marking my 58th birthday, I decided to extend the love to the inmates by making a donation and organizing a health screening for them as my way of expressing my gratitude to God”, he said.

He promised managers of the facility that he would assist them in addressing some challenges to enhance their activities, adding that the donation was part of many of his larger plans to support the prison facility.



“This donation will not be the last, I will continue to support the facility to help them address some of the challenges they are facing to help in their operations”, he said.



Chief Superintendent of Prisons, Eli Buasti, who received the items, commended Yussif Apetogbor for the gesture and urged other benevolent individuals to emulate it.



"We appreciate the benevolence of Mr. Yussif Apetogbor because this donation will undoubtedly positively impact the lives of the inmates and contribute to their overall well-being. We want to implore other benevolent groups to come and assist us in addressing some of our challenges”, he said.