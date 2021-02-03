Prudential Bank's Head of HR dies from Coronavirus

Madam Naa Adoley Ankrah was head of HR at Prudential Bank

Head of Human Resource at the Prudential Bank has reportedly succumbed to complications of the Coronavirus.

Atinkaonline reports that Naa Adoley Ankrah passed on while receiving treatment at the Nyaho Clinic in Accra on Tuesday, February 2, 2021.



The report further indicates that close family relations who confirmed Madam Ankrah’s demise revealed that she contracted the viral disease after she attended her brother’s 50th birthday celebrations.



It also noted that her father died on Monday, February 1, 2021, after contracting Coronavirus.



Meanwhile, the mother of the deceased is also severely ill receiving treatment.



Madam Naa Adoley Ankrah’s demise adds to the tally of renowned Ghanaian personalities who have all passed away after contracting the deadly pandemic.

National Security Coordinator Joshua Kyeremeh, former Managing Director of the New Times Corporation and brother of Kwesi Pratt, Nanabanyin, MD of Best Point Savings and Loans, Philip Odei Asare, former Chief of Staff Joshua Hamidu and daughter of former CPP activist Henry Kojo Djaba, Georgette have all perished after contracting COVID-19 within a month.



The discovery of new variants of the Coronavirus in Europe and Africa has heightened the level of fear and concern among health practitioners, as well as the populace.



Ghana’s rate of infections has spiked exponentially within a month, with the country currently recording an average of over 700 cases daily according to health practitioners.



The country’s Coronavirus cases currently stand at 67,782 cumulative cases so far with 61,843 recoveries.



5,515 cases are being managed across the various COVID-19 treatment centres while 424 have died from the fast-spreading pandemic.