Psychologists deliberate on unionisation

Reverend Dr Dinah Baah-Odoom

Psychologists in the country are working towards unionising to improve service delivery and welfare of practitioners.

The initiative is to provide a safe working environment for practitioners and also protect clients.



Reverend Dr Dinah Baah-Odoom, the Registrar of Ghana Psychologists Council, at a meeting in Accra, said over the years the role of psychologists had not been appreciated and expressed the hope that unionisation would reposition the Council and measure its contribution to national development.



She asked counselling, clinical, industrial, social and community psychologists to obtain licenses to enhance their professionalism for better remuneration.

“Psychology by its nature has contributed a lot to national development by helping individuals to stay mentally stable and sound, and easily adjust to different characters while working but we must reposition ourselves for national recognition,” Rev. Dr Baah-Oddom said.



The meeting also discussed laws and activities of psychologists.